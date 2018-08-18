The MTV VMAs Red Carpet 10 Years Ago Has Us Feeling Nostalgic

A star-studded line-up is set to perform at Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, so it’s bound to be a memorable night. That said, you’re not going to want to miss the red carpet beforehand. With that in mind, FN decided to take a trip down memory lane and revisit the 2008 MTV VMAs.

Scroll through for some top-notch nostalgia.

Here, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus are posing hand-in-hand on the red carpet 10 years ago with the “Roar” pop star sporting a totally different look than she does these days. Perry rocked a bustier halter top with champagne-colored skintight short shorts, showing off plenty of legs as well as hot pink patent leather pumps. She completed her pin-up style look with a silver bow in her hair. Meanwhile, the Converse ambassador donned a frilly, belted sequin-embellished design paired with black caged zipper sandals.

Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus at the MTV VMAs in 2008. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Rihanna stunned in a sultry strapless Peter Pilotto layered skirt-dress and sky-high white T-strap platform pumps. The hitmaker kept things simple with little jewelry except for a few beaded bracelets and tiny hoops.

Rihanna wearing Peter Pilotto CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Ciara struck an over the shoulder pose here, which showed off her red-bottomed Christian Louboutins featuring a classic black patent leather finish. The “Level” up singer also modeled a shimmery silver frock paired with a chunky black belt.

Ciara showing off her red-bottomed Louboutins. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Check out more vintage celebrity style from the 2008 MTV VMAs red carpet.

