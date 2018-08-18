Sign up for our newsletter today!

The MTV VMAs Red Carpet 10 Years Ago Has Us Feeling Nostalgic

By Allie Fasanella
katy perry miley cyrus
A star-studded line-up is set to perform at Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, so it’s bound to be a memorable night. That said, you’re not going to want to miss the red carpet beforehand. With that in mind, FN decided to take a trip down memory lane and revisit the 2008 MTV VMAs.

Scroll through for some top-notch nostalgia.

Here, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus are posing hand-in-hand on the red carpet 10 years ago with the “Roar” pop star sporting a totally different look than she does these days. Perry rocked a bustier halter top with champagne-colored skintight short shorts, showing off plenty of legs as well as hot pink patent leather pumps. She completed her pin-up style look with a silver bow in her hair. Meanwhile, the Converse ambassador donned a frilly, belted sequin-embellished design paired with black caged zipper sandals.

mtv video music awards 2008, red carpet, katy perry, miley cyrus
Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus at the MTV VMAs in 2008.
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Rihanna stunned in a sultry strapless Peter Pilotto layered skirt-dress and sky-high white T-strap platform pumps. The hitmaker kept things simple with little jewelry except for a few beaded bracelets and tiny hoops.

rihanna, Peter Pilotto, red carpet, 2008 mtv video music awards
Rihanna wearing Peter Pilotto
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Ciara struck an over the shoulder pose here, which showed off her red-bottomed Christian Louboutins featuring a classic black patent leather finish. The “Level” up singer also modeled a shimmery silver frock paired with a chunky black belt.

ciara, christian louboutin, red carpet, 2008 mtv video music awards
Ciara showing off her red-bottomed Louboutins.
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Check out more vintage celebrity style from the 2008 MTV VMAs red carpet.

