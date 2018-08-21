Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Worst-Dressed Celebs at the 2018 MTV VMAs, According to Twitter

By Charlie Carballo
Amber Rose MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
Amber Rose
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While on the small screen, many successful entertainers can do no wrong. But when it comes to fashion, sometimes their fans cry foul when they hit the wrong notes.

Some of the celebs who hit the pink carpet on Monday at the MTV VMAs were not spared critiques from viewers at home who had plenty to say about their style.

Blac Chyna, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
Blac Chyna wears Christian Louboutin sandals.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Blac chyna looking a damn mess at the vma’s,” read one tweet in reaction to her chainmail dress with Louboutins. “Amber Rose why why why why would you wear that to an award show?!” fired off another user who took issue with Rose’s all-red latex look with lace-up thigh-highs.

Amber Rose MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
Amber Rose
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

 

Blake Lively has been on a media blitz wearing menswear-inspired suits with Louboutins, much of the reactions receiving praise.

Still, some viewers expected to see an edgy youth-centric outfit for MTV. “I needed Blake Lively to dress a bit younger to the #VMA … Like this isn’t the Oscars..” a user tweeted. “Blake Lively dressed like the head mistress of an all-ghoul’s school,” another added.

Blake Lively, ralph russo suit, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018WEARING RALPH AND RUSSO SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9731902g
Blake Lively wears Ralph & Russo.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish looked elegant in a custom Naeem Khan gown with Sophia Webster heels, but a Twitter user had a different interpretation of the outfit. “I hate that Tiffany haddish’s dress looks like an arm sling,” a viewer tweeted.

US comedian Tiffany Hadish arrives on the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 20 August 2018.2018 MTV Video Music Awards, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
Tiffany Haddish wears Sophia Webster's Effie crystal platforms in black satin.
CREDIT: Jason Szenes/Shutterstock

Sabrina Carpenter had on a dress by Versace that one viewer said made her look “like a mummy.” Another observer added, “i love her, but her dress looks like a big a** bandage.”

Sabrina Carpenter MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
Sabrina Carpenter wears Versace.
CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

See more celebrities on the carpet at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

