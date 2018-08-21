The Worst-Dressed Celebs at the 2018 MTV VMAs, According to Twitter

While on the small screen, many successful entertainers can do no wrong. But when it comes to fashion, sometimes their fans cry foul when they hit the wrong notes.

Some of the celebs who hit the pink carpet on Monday at the MTV VMAs were not spared critiques from viewers at home who had plenty to say about their style.

“Blac chyna looking a damn mess at the vma’s,” read one tweet in reaction to her chainmail dress with Louboutins. “Amber Rose why why why why would you wear that to an award show?!” fired off another user who took issue with Rose’s all-red latex look with lace-up thigh-highs.

Blac Chyna & Amber Rose looked a HOT mess at the VMAs — beyonce's 1st born. (@__AllThatJaz) August 21, 2018

Amber Rose why why why why would you wear that to an award show?! — Spanish Barbie (@hennynat) August 21, 2018

Amber Rose CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Blac chyna looking a damn mess at the vma’s — VersaceCowgirl (@minamoney300) August 21, 2018

Blake Lively has been on a media blitz wearing menswear-inspired suits with Louboutins, much of the reactions receiving praise.

Still, some viewers expected to see an edgy youth-centric outfit for MTV. “I needed Blake Lively to dress a bit younger to the #VMA … Like this isn’t the Oscars..” a user tweeted. “Blake Lively dressed like the head mistress of an all-ghoul’s school,” another added.

Blake Lively wears Ralph & Russo. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Blake Lively dressed like the head mistress of an all-ghoul's school.#VMAs — SNACKIE AINA 💅🏿💋 (@joshhottness) August 21, 2018

stylists are getting fired tonight, right? sza? ariana? blake lively? — LISH (@yung_lish) August 21, 2018

I needed Blake Lively to dress a bit younger to the #VMA … Like this isn't the Oscars… — Olivia Jordan Lewis (@Jordannhopeblog) August 21, 2018

Tiffany Haddish looked elegant in a custom Naeem Khan gown with Sophia Webster heels, but a Twitter user had a different interpretation of the outfit. “I hate that Tiffany haddish’s dress looks like an arm sling,” a viewer tweeted.

Tiffany Haddish wears Sophia Webster's Effie crystal platforms in black satin. CREDIT: Jason Szenes/Shutterstock

I hate that Tiffany haddish's dress looks like an arm sling — whitney hoiston (@TeeJ_Mac) August 21, 2018

Sabrina Carpenter had on a dress by Versace that one viewer said made her look “like a mummy.” Another observer added, “i love her, but her dress looks like a big a** bandage.”

Sabrina Carpenter wears Versace. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

i love her, but her dress looks like a big ass bandage. — Amit Takkar (@azalean1999) August 20, 2018

her dress… she looks like a mummy — dawn (@americannboyyy) August 20, 2018

