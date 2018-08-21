Cardi B Makes a Sultry Arrival in Curve-Hugging Magenta Dress & Matching Blade Heels

“Spicy mami, hot tamale” aren’t just lyrics in her hit single, “I Like It.” Turns out, Cardi B is just as fierce in real life, arriving at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in a look that’s grabbing all the headlines.

The rapper, who is opening tonight’s show in New York City, made a serious sartorial statement on the pink carpet in a sultry magenta dress by Lebanese fashion designer Nicolas Jebran that not only showed off her décolletage, but also flaunted her curves with a thigh-high slit.

Cardi B wears Casadei heels. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Draping beautifully at the back, the dress drew the eyes down to her shoes — a pair of sky-high sandals by Casadei. (The brand is recognized for its signature blade heel, characterized by a razor-thin stiletto that tapers to a fuller yet still skinny heel.)

Both Cardi B and Casadei have had a monumental 2018, with the latter celebrating its business’ 60th anniversary and the former leading the VMAs’ roster of nominees with a whopping 10 nods. She also gave birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus last month, making this event her first post-baby red carpet appearance.

“Thank you to everybody,” she told reporters before the show. “I’m just been so busy, so tired. Like, I’m in a different world, a different dimension.”

Cardi B arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

A closer look at Cardi B's shoes. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

