Kylie Jenner & More Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Before the show starts, the best entertainment begins on the carpet — where celebrities arrive clad in their finest wares. When the MTV VMAs kicked off today in NYC, the style parade attracted a haul of entertainers dressed to impress.

Kylie Jenner kept things simple and chic in a blazer dress with Olgana Paris’ fall ’18 L’Engageante sandals in white satin.

Kylie Jenner wears Olgana Paris sandals. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

While Jenner was a vision in white, a view of Rita Ora’s look left little to the imagination. The pop star had on a black gown by Fleur du Mal with Giuseppe Zanotti’s resort ’19 Rose black satin sandals. The very sheer outfit showed plenty of skin and obscured an eyeful of her sandals, which were embellished with rose detail.

Rita Ora wears a gown by Fleur du Mal with Giuseppe Zanotti's resort '19 Rose black satin sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sometimes the best accessories are kids. DJ Khaled seemingly always has his mini me in tow — and always looking stylish. The 1-year-old, like his mother and father, came dressed in Versace.

DJ Khaled and his son Asahd Tuck Khaled in Versace. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Beyoncé’s proteges Chloe X Halle looked stunning in ornate, sculptural gowns with sandals.

Chloe X Halle in ornate gowns with sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

