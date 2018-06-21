10 Stylish World Cup Stars Who Are Turning Heads Both On and Off the Field

No wonder it’s called a spectator sport.
The 2018 World Cup has brought back football veterans like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while introducing us to rookies such as Kylian Mbappé and Sadio Mane. Although their experiences vary far and wide, there is one thing these soccer stars have in common: an undeniable sense of style.
Here, FN rounds up 10 of the sport’s most fashionable gentlemen you’ll want to watch — both on and off the field.
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese forward successfully completed a brilliant hat trick against Spain in the first round of the tournament, but it’s this hat (trick) that’s getting him points on our sartorial scoreboard.
Kylian Mbappé
He’s only 19 years old, but this French soccer player is already about more than just fun and games. Here, he prepares to meet with French president Emmanuel Macron and Liberia’s footballer-turned-president George Weah to discuss the sport’s development in Africa.
Neymar Jr.
From FIFA to the front row, the Brazilian forward established his street style status at Louis Vuitton’s fall ’18 runway show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s.
Paul Pogba
Who is he wearing? Well, Paul Pogba, no less. That’s right — the French midfielder is wearing his very own designs, created in collaboration with Adidas Soccer. (Check out those Predators.)
Keisuke Honda
The Japanese pro player has already mastered the art of airport style — sunglasses optional.
Daniel Sturridge
He’s already got the Black Panther’s seal of approval, so it’s no surprise this English striker made our list.
Sergio Ramos
Captain of Spain’s national team? Talk about a captain after our own hearts. The defenseman proves that men can rock two rival brands in a single ensemble.
Radamel Falcao
Even with the ravishing Lorelei Taron on his arm, this Colombian striker still manages to look dapper for the pap.
Sadio Mané
The Senegalese winger’s choice of socks are sending us a message: Sometimes, it pays to be green.
Lionel Messi
Like Pogba, the Argentine forward is also a designer of sorts — and he has us sold with these new turf shoes created in collaboration with Adidas Soccer.