10 Stylish World Cup Stars Who Are Turning Heads Both On and Off the Field

No wonder it’s called a spectator sport.

The 2018 World Cup has brought back football veterans like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while introducing us to rookies such as Kylian Mbappé and Sadio Mane. Although their experiences vary far and wide, there is one thing these soccer stars have in common: an undeniable sense of style.

Here, FN rounds up 10 of the sport’s most fashionable gentlemen you’ll want to watch — both on and off the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese forward successfully completed a brilliant hat trick against Spain in the first round of the tournament, but it’s this hat (trick) that’s getting him points on our sartorial scoreboard.

Cristiano Ronaldo is spotted in Ibiza, Spain. CREDIT: Splash News

Kylian Mbappé

He’s only 19 years old, but this French soccer player is already about more than just fun and games. Here, he prepares to meet with French president Emmanuel Macron and Liberia’s footballer-turned-president George Weah to discuss the sport’s development in Africa.

Kylian Mbappé arrives for a meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris, France. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Neymar Jr.

From FIFA to the front row, the Brazilian forward established his street style status at Louis Vuitton’s fall ’18 runway show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Neymar Jr. attends the Louis Vuitton fall '18 show in Paris, France. CREDIT: Splash News

Paul Pogba

Who is he wearing? Well, Paul Pogba, no less. That’s right — the French midfielder is wearing his very own designs, created in collaboration with Adidas Soccer. (Check out those Predators.)

Paul Pogba presents his latest Adidas collection in Paris, France. CREDIT: Splash News

Keisuke Honda

The Japanese pro player has already mastered the art of airport style — sunglasses optional.

Keisuke Honda is spotted at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Daniel Sturridge

He’s already got the Black Panther’s seal of approval, so it’s no surprise this English striker made our list.

Daniel Sturridge attends the "Black Panther" film premiere in London, England. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sergio Ramos

Captain of Spain’s national team? Talk about a captain after our own hearts. The defenseman proves that men can rock two rival brands in a single ensemble.

Sergio Ramos heads to training in Munich, Germany. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Radamel Falcao

Even with the ravishing Lorelei Taron on his arm, this Colombian striker still manages to look dapper for the pap.

Radamel Falcao and wife Lorelei Taron attend the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sadio Mané

The Senegalese winger’s choice of socks are sending us a message: Sometimes, it pays to be green.

Sadio Mané leaves a hotel in Liverpool, England. CREDIT: Splash News

Lionel Messi

Like Pogba, the Argentine forward is also a designer of sorts — and he has us sold with these new turf shoes created in collaboration with Adidas Soccer.