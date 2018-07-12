The Most Stylish Players From Both Teams in 2018 World Cup Championship

The Croatian World Cup team celebrates their semi-final win to go on to play in the finals against France.

With the 2018 World Cup finals coming up on Sunday, the members of the teams from France and Croatia have been under the public eye recently.

We decided to take a look at the players and give you the truly important news: the most stylish men from each squad.

Here’s what we found.

Team Croatia

Duje Caleta-Car is a center-back for the team, born in Šibenik, Croatia; the stylish 21-year-old made the 32-man squad for the national team for the first time this year.

His go-to look? Sneakers paired with distressed jeans and a casual tee, usually accompanied by a bomber jacket to beat the cooler European temperatures.

1973m 🏔 A post shared by Duje Ćaleta Car (@dujecar_5) on Apr 2, 2018 at 12:39pm PDT

Ivan Rakitic, a midfielder, and his wife are a fashion power couple. His Instagram is filled with shots of the two of them (and their adorable daughters) rocking sleek outfits and always a in different pair of trendy shoes.

The 30-year-old seems to love a nice set of white sneakers and definitely has no shortage of the style.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic’s style can be described as hipster-chic. (With eyes like that, though, he could honestly pull off any look he tried.)

The Real Madrid player is a Nike rep, with his slip-ons to his cleats decked out in that signature swoosh.

Team France

Presnel Kimpembe is a mean dresser. Seen below in a Versace jacket, the 22-year-old defender ranks in our top three for the men of the French team.

Kimpembe plays regularly for Paris-Saint German and is a Frenchman through and through, as we can tell from his Euro-chic closet.

Florian Thauvin’s Yeezys and Givenchy sweatshirt are just two of many reasons the winger from Orléans, France is a mini style icon.

The Adidas-partnered 25-year-old has the sort of style that one would see all around the streets of Paris Men’s Fashion Week: relaxed with fashion-forward elements incorporated.

Clairefontaine 🇫🇷🙏🏼 #fiersdetrebleus A post shared by Florian Thauvin (@flotov) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Samuel Umtiti, a center-back for the team, actually originates from Cameroon but that doesn’t mean he didn’t adapt to French style standards. Another supporter of Givenchy (Frenchmen love their native brands), the 24-year-old also has a dope sneaker collection.

Seen below in a pair from the Converse x Off-White collaboration, Umtiti has to have one of the coolest assortments of sneaks in the league (also one of the best smiles).