16 Most Beautiful Red-Carpet Moments at the MTV Video Music Awards Through the Years

The MTV Video Music Awards on Monday is bound to bring out tons of incredible fashion. Monday night, the music and entertainment industries’ biggest stars will be hitting the red carpet, from the likes of Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez and more. With the excitement building, take a look back at some of the most striking VMA looks through the years.

In 2004, supermodel icon Naomi Campbell stepped out for the occasion rocking an asymmetrical white dress with a plunging neckline paired with slinky strappy green beaded sandals. Making things all about the accessories, the catwalk queen wore a sparkling headpiece, a bold necklace, bangles and a bracelet around her upper arm.

CREDIT: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Years later in 2009, Beyoncé hit the carpet in a show-stopping plunging red minidress featuring a ruffled trim and a curve-hugging skirt. The award-winning “Formation” singer added oversize statement hoops and black satin cut-out platform pumps to complete her look.

Beyonce wearing a red minidress. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, in 2012, Rihanna stunned in a sultry all-white gown with cutouts and a knot detail by Adam Selman, whom she has worked with a number of times. Simple strappy nude sandals and a bright red lip pulled things together.

Rihanna wearing Adam Selman. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

For more of the most striking celeb looks from the VMAs red carpet through the years, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Cardi B to Open the MTV VMAs — & Other Performers in the All-Star Lineup