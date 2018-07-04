19 Celebs Who Love Affordable Shoe Styles That You Can Afford Too

Celebrities serve as major fashion inspo for fans but, many fans cannot afford luxe looks. Luckily, some famous faces know how to dress for less.

With shoes like Adidas sneakers and classic Birkenstocks, the rich and famous also wear shoes that their admirers can buy, too. Check out some of our favorite savvy shoe shoppers.

Take Jessica Alba, for example. Seen below in Birkenstocks (a style she frequents), the mom/actress/entrepreneur proves that just because you’re a mogul, it doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune on shoes.

In this Fourth of July outfit, she looks effortless and more importantly, comfortable.

Jessica Alba in Birkenstocks, July 4, 2015. CREDIT: Splash

Following in Alba’s footsteps, Gigi Hadid also knows how to mix fashion with affordability. For a famous model, Hadid dresses surprisingly economically well. Her favorite low-cost shoe? Doc Martens.

From yellow to red and all colors in between, Hadid owns a pair of the chunky boots in every shade and loves to match them with a casual outfit like jeans and a plain white tank.

Gigi Hadid wearing yellow Dr. Martens boots in New York on June 26, 2017. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another shockingly frugal footwear owner is none other than the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. The wife of Prince William loves an easy pair of Superga sneakers whenever she gets the chance to kick off her heels.

Even when wearing her heeled shoes, though, Middleton is a fan of Shutz and J. Crew, keeping with her reasonably-priced taste in clothes as well.

During the royal trip to Canada in 2016, Middleton wore Superga white sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

