Misty Copeland Makes a Sultry Arrival in This See-Through Gown With Metallic Heels at Ballet Gala

Misty Copeland may be an Under Armour ambassador, but last night at the spring 2018 American Ballet Theatre Gala, the renowned ballerina reached for slinky metallic Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Copeland wore a sultry black column gown by Zuhair Murad featuring sheer paneling and a dramatic embellished bodice on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Opera House. The see-through dress from the Lebanese designer seamlessly showed off her metallic rose gold leather Sophie sandals featuring a classic slingback silhouette.

The luxe Italian-made platform style, which retails for $650, boasts a sky-high 4.7-inch heel and comes in a variety of other colorways including black and dusty pink suede, black and blush patent leather and gold mirrored leather.

Misty Copeland wearing Zuhair Murad and Giuseppe Zanotti. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 35-year-old dancer — whose signature collection is available via UA.com — polished off her head-turning look with diamond stud earrings, a pearl bracelet and a black box clutch bag.

The beauty launched her apparel range with Under Armour this month with an event held at the Cadillac House in NYC’s Soho neighborhood. Copeland, the first African-American to be named a principal ballerina for American Ballet Theatre, signed a multiyear contract with the Baltimore-based activewear company in 2014.

Misty Copeland at the American Ballet Theatre 2018 Spring Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

