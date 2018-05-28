Everything You Need to Know About Miranda Lambert’s New Fashion Brand

Miranda Lambert is making a return to the fashion business.

This fall, the CMA award winner is teaming up with Western emporium Boot Barn to launch the Idyllwind lifestyle brand, consisting of footwear, apparel and accessories.

Here, Lambert, who previously dipped her toe in the boot market in 2013, tells FN about her upcoming release.

Miranda Lambert teamed with Boot Barn to create Idyllwind. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boot Barn

Why did you launch Idyllwind?

“I always loved the way clothes can express the women underneath — how it makes them feel and move. I wanted to create a brand of products that made women feel badass while doing ordinary or extraordinary things.”

How would you describe the look of the collection?

“It has a vintage vibe with a fashion edge. We wanted to build something comfortable with great quality — clothes and boots you can wear on the road, hanging out and a few showstoppers for going out, too.”

Miranda Lambert in a look from her Idyllwind brand. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boot Barn

What are your favorite footwear styles in the line?

“I love them all, but my favorite is the Eagle boot because it has a vintage vibe and a higher heel.”

Who do you see wearing your brand?

“Hopefully lots and lots of women. All types — country girls, city girls — it’s really about attitude.”

Miranda Lambert in a look from her Idyllwind brand. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boot Barn

What do you like to wear on the red carpet?

“I don’t have a favorite brand. I just pick shoes I think are cool and I can last the night in.”

What’s your off-duty style?

“I am a jeans, T-shirt, cowboy boots kind of gal, but I also like my cozy clothes for lounging around the farm.”

Any style influencers you admire?

“Dolly Parton. She is who she is and wears what she loves and owns her style like no other woman I know.”

Miranda Lambert in a look from her Idyllwind brand. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boot Barn

