Miranda Kerr Gives Us Leg Envy at the Launch of The Grove’s ‘Pop Shops’

Los Angeles’ iconic shopping center The Grove has launched Pop Shops, an innovative pop-up retail experience, featuring a dozen small-format spaces to potentially house both established brands looking to seek a West Coast presence and digital-only labels that are eager to offer a brick-and-mortar experience for their online consumers.

Pop Shops officially opened Nov. 26, and for the inaugural round of pop-up shops, the brands on The Grove’s roster include BaubleBar, Charlotte Tilbury, FabFitFun, Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics and many more.

And to celebrate the launch, Kerr was on hand to represent her Australian-based organic cosmetics company Kora Organics, which she founded nearly ten years ago, back in 2009. For the occasion, the 35-year-old supermodel dressed in an elegant neutral-toned outfit consisting of an embellished short-sleeve sweater and a matching miniskirt.

Miranda Kerr wearing nude patent leather Dior J’Adior slingback pumps. CREDIT: Erik Voake

The mother of two — who wed Snapchat’s Evan Spiegel last year — completed her sophisticated look with a pair of nude patent leather Christian Dior’s J’Adior slingback pumps. The popular style comes with a flat side bow featuring an embroidered Dior J’Adior ribbon.

A close-up look at Miranda Kerr wearing nude patent DiorJ’Adior slingbacks. CREDIT: Erik Voake

The former Victoria Secret Angel displayed products from her holiday gift collection and more in a small pop-up space that had been designed to complement the line’s packaging.

Miranda Kerr presents her product line at The Grove’s Pop Shops launch event in L.A. CREDIT: Erik Voake

Chinese Laundry shoe collaborator Kristin Cavallari was among the celebrity entrepreneurs who also kicked off the pop-up launch last night with her Uncommon James accessories line. In the past, a number of brands and designers such as Chiara Ferragni have used the traffic-heavy destination and luxury shopping plaza as a testing ground for opening brick-and-mortar locations.

