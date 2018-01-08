An Up-Close Look at Millie Bobby Brown’s Trendsetting Shoes at the 2018 Golden Globes

Millie Bobby Brown Rex Shutterstock

Millie Brown Brown certainly made an entrance at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday night. The 13-year-old “Stranger Things” actress dressed in an age-appropriate ensemble from Calvin Klein by Appointment.

Wearing all-black to take a stand against sexual harassment and gender inequality like the hundreds of other actresses in attendance, Brown opted for a bold look in a double-silk satin minidress.

Complete with a high and billowing neckline, the outfit came off as fun, chic and edgy all at the same time. It even got the red carpet approval from singer and friend Ariana Grande, who described the look as fly, gorgeous, stunning and unbelievable. Brown posted the series of texts on her Instagram Stories.

Millie Bobby Brown in head-to-toe Calvin Klein at the 2018 Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

But what topped off the look, making Brown one of the best-dressed actresses of the night, were her shoes.

The sparkly Calvin Klein sandals hit all the right trends with its kitten heel, square toe and its mismatched design. At such a small heel height, Brown look comfortable and confident on the red carpet. And the unconventional shoe look — featuring its asymmetrical and uneven embellishments — is becoming an increasingly popular style, also seen on Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

A close-up of Millie Bobby Brown’s Calvin Klein shoes at the Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

Following the awards show, Brown hit some after-parties and was seen mixing with more A-listers including Drake, Golden Globe winner Aziz Ansari and Laverne Cox.

Millie Bobby Brown walked the red carpet in a Calvin Klein by Appointment silk satin dress. Rex Shutterstock

