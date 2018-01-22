Millie Bobby Brown Just Won the SAG Awards Red Carpet in Converse Sneakers

View Slideshow Millie Bobby Brown at the SAG Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown just won the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet in low-top white Converse sneakers and a pink sequin Calvin Klein by Appointment dress.

The frock, which was short in the front and featured a flowing train in the back, was the perfect complement to her kicks. The 13-year-old actress accessorized the outfit with Repossi jewels. It was an age appropriate look that made a serious statement, and Brown proved that you don’t need to wear heels on the red carpet.

The actress, who has starred in several Converse campaigns, is up for two SAG awards: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Series.

The 13-year-old scored major style points in Converse kicks. Rex Shutterstock

It’s already been a big month for Brown. At the Golden Globes, she stepped out in a chic double-silk satin minidress, also a Calvin Klein by Appointment creation. She completed her ensemble with trendy mismatched Calvin Klein sandals, making shoes the centerpiece of her outfit.

Brown often hits the red carpet in more colorful ensembles. At this year’s Teen Choice Awards, she selected a frilly yellow Kenzo dress, which she paired with block-heeled Pierre Hardy sandals.

The teen also steps out in white quite often. She donned an age-appropriate tulle dress in the shade at the Emmy Awards this fall, accessorizing with colorful heels at the event, where she was nominated as Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on “Stranger Things.”

Another look at Millie Bobby Brown wearing Converse. Rex Shutterstock

