Millie Bobby Brown is Chic in Geometric-Patterned Skirt and Oxford Lace-ups at Comic-Con

Millie Bobby Brown made a youthful statement in a colorful ensemble at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday.

Sitting on a film panel for “Godzilla,” Brown sported a Calvin Klein look from the brand’s pre-fall ’18 collection. The outfit consisted of a fitted white T-shirt and a geometric patterned skirt with bold colors and the brand’s name stamped on the side.

Millie Bobby Brown CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For footwear, the 14-year-old selected black lace-up Oxfords with a flat sole. This continues Brown’s trend of embracing flats or low-heeled shoes on the red carpet — an age-appropriate choice for the young star.

The “Stranger Things” actress went for a bold beauty look, wearing maroon eye shadow and heavy blush, and wore her brunette locks in a ballerina bun.

Brown’s decision to wear Calvin Klein at Comic-Con comes as no surprise: She is the face of Calvin Klein by Appointment. This is one of several fashion partnerships for the star, who also works with Moncler and Converse.

The teen was joined onstage by co-stars Vera Farmiga, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Thomas Middleditch, as well as the film’s director, Michael Dougherty.

Farmiga sported a black and white dress with a swirl pattern and a flowing skirt, which she belted at the waist. The actress accessorized with white pumps that matched her dress, choosing a pointy-toed style.

Millie Bobby Brown (L) and Vera Farmiga. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Millie Bobby Brown’s style.

Want more?

A Look at Millie Bobby Brown’s Chic Style Sensibility

Millie Bobby Brown Honors Shooting Victims With Custom 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards Outfit