Millie Bobby Brown’s Best Street Style Looks

Millie Bobby Brown may only be 14 years old, but she’s been making waves in the entertainment industry for a few years already.

The star is nominated for a Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Emmy for her work as Eleven on “Stranger Things” — and she’s also taken on the fashion industry.

The style-savvy teen works with top brands such as Converse, Calvin Klein and Moncler. In addition to attending fashion shows and appearing on the red carpet, Brown sports supremely stylish ensembles in her day-to-day life.

For instance, the actress looked chic for an appearance at the AOL Build Series in New York last November. She sported a full Louis Vuitton look, choosing a striped turtleneck dress, chunky sneakers and teensy black sunglasses.

Millie Bobby Brown in Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brown opted for another stylish look during Milan Fashion Week last October. She paired a shiny Moncler jacket with a pair of rolled up jeans that helped her show off a pair of futuristic looking black trainers.

Millie Bobby Brown in a Moncler jacket and trainers. CREDIT: Splash News

And even when she’s at the airport, Brown still plays mind to what’s in. While jetting into Sao Paulo, she looked chic in a menswear-inspired ensemble, choosing a crewneck sweatshirt, baggy gray sweats and shiny Nike sneakers.

Millie Bobby Brown at the airport. CREDIT: Splash News

