Miley Cyrus Goes Braless for ‘SNL’ Afterparty Alongside Liam Hemsworth — After Performing in Two Cleavage-Baring Looks

Miley Cyrus went for a sultry look as she hit the “Saturday Night Live” afterparty in New York yesterday alongside Liam Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old singer sported a black pantsuit worn with no bra underneath, which she paired with pointy-toed black heels and a teensy bag. She wore her long blonde locks in loose waves framing her face.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus CREDIT: Splash News

Holding Cyrus’ hand was Hemsworth, who went for a casual but stylish look in a navy blue coat, black slim-fitting trousers and navy blue Adidas sneakers with white stripes. The actor completed his outfit with a dark baseball cap.

Cyrus appeared as the musical guest on last night’s “SNL” episode alongside Mark Ronson. The duo has two new songs out together — “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” and a cover of John Lennon’s “(Happy Xmas) War Is Over ,” which features the legend’s son, Sean Ono Lennon.

The musical duo first took to the stage to give their rendition of “War Is Over.” For that song, Cyrus wore a sparkly multicolored Saint Laurent minidress with a plunging neckline. She paired the sultry dress with a pair of strappy pink sandals for a show-stopping look.

The “Wrecking Ball” songstress then changed into a sparkly silver Gucci men’s tracksuit — worn open with no shirt underneath — and a pair of sparkly silver boots. While the singer risked a wardrobe malfunction with the daring look, she managed to avoid baring it all as Ronson strummed a guitar by her side.

The episode was hosted by actor Matt Damon.

