Miley Cyrus Is Up to Her Old Ways Again With a Wild Clashing Outfit

In terms of both frequency and commitment, no celebrity undergoes a style transformation quite like Miley Cyrus. There were her innocent preteen days as a Disney kid, her Western-style looks as she grew to become a full-fledged pop star, her wild experimental phase that inspired a plethora of NSFW outfits and, finally, her return to her country roots that played out in more elegant grown-up looks on the red carpet.

But it looks like her wild streak isn’t quite over. On the heels of the release of her new hit music video with Mark Ronson, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” in which she’s seen wearing a short Isabel Marant skirt and thigh-high python boots, Cyrus was spotted across the pond in London over the weekend performing (and partying it up) at London’s Boarderline Club in an outfit that was reminiscent of her old Miley days.

She wore a corseted lace-up top featuring a (very on-theme) broken-heart motif that she styled with python green pants and a holographic iridescent coat, which she coordinated with her shoes: platform metallic sandals. She finished her look with a stack of silver necklaces and a bold red lip.

Her eclectic look translated to her jetsetting style, as well. On Sunday, she landed in Newark, N.J., in an outfit that unapologetically clashed: an oversize black hoodie, a zebra-print Fendi coat, camo sweats and printed high-top sneakers.

But for an appearance at Z-100 Radio in New York today, the musician took an incredibly polished approach with a Louis Vuitton ensemble. She wore a futuristic billowy-sleeved top, holographic pumps and a sequined crossbody bag, all of which she grounded with a pair of tailored pants. She’s unpredictable, that one.

