Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Santa Baby’ in a Miniskirt and This Fashion Risk

Tights and sandals are typically a fashion no-no, but Miley Cyrus confidently paired the two as she performed “Santa Baby” on last night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The ex-Disney star sported a festive red turtleneck with a leggy black miniskirt, adding another bit of holiday cheer to her look with a pair of semisheer red tights.

Rather than opt for pumps or boots, the 26-year-old selected shiny ankle-strap sandals as she lounged on a couch, singing “Santa Baby” next to a fireplace and Christmas tree.

The “Malibu” singer completed her look with a shiny bracelet and wore a red ribbon in her hair.

Cyrus’ version of “Santa Baby” put a 2018 update on the song’s lyrics, with the star singing about the merits of equal pay and explaining that she didn’t need Santa to do things for her.

The “Hannah Montana” alum was joined by Fallon and Mark Ronson, the DJ with whom she has two songs out now, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” and “War Is Over (Happy X-Mas).”

The songstress made an appearance on “The Tonight Show” last week, appearing on the Dec. 13 episode. She was chic for the outing in a leggy Miu Miu dress, which she paired with metallic Stella McCartney sandals that had a 4-inch heel.

