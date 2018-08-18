A Look Back at Miley Cyrus’ Wildest MTV Video Music Awards Looks

Take a moment, think back to 2013. The world was normal, people still watched “Hannah Montana” and it was hard to separate Miley Cyrus from her wholesome Disney Channel character. All of that changed when she stepped on stage to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards and twerked on Robin Thicke.

Since that jaw-dropping performance in August that same year, the singer-actress has gone on to wear some pretty wild outfits at the VMAs. We decided to take a trip down memory lane and look at some of her wildest looks.

Here’s a reminder of her 2013 outfit: a bear bodysuit that got stripped off to show her nude underwear as she accessorized with a foam finger.

Clad in platform brogues with her hair up in two mini buns, this look went on to become a popular Halloween costume (even Harry Styles dressed up like her).

Miley Cyrus at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2015, Miley was asked to host the award show and she did not disappoint.

Her outfits ranged from a barely-there silver ensemble pictured below to a rainbow flag to a duo of eye-and lip embellishments for clothes. The singer showed she is not afraid to be daring and reminded us why the VMAs were her show to own.

Miley Cyrus as host for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Splash

This past year, Cyrus went for a more subdued side of wild with a ’50s-inspired getup. Complete with pink studded heels and a removable poodle skirt, the actress made sure to show a little skin and flaunt her figure.

It wouldn’t be a Miley Cyrus VMA performance without a daring outfit change.

Miley Cyrus at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

