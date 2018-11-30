Miley Cyrus Wears the Tiniest Miniskirt & Python Boots in New Music Video

Miley Cyrus at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party in Prabal Gurung, March 4.

Miley Cyrus is back with new music — and she’s rocking on-trend shoes.

Cyrus’ tune with Mark Ronson, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” debuted yesterday, along with a music video in which she stars.

In the video, the “Hannah Montana” actress wears a silver outfit by Isabel Marant that consists of a plunging top and teensy miniskirt. The look is paired with thigh-high python boots.

Cyrus accessorized with a pair of silver Isabel Marant earrings, wearing her blond hair in a long braid.

The video shows the Disney Channel alum going on a “wild ride” as she crashes a car into a strip club. The 26-year-old is being slowly chased by police officers, with Ronson hopping into the car at one point.

Cyrus’ choice to wear python boots in the video is a fitting one, as the style is a popular one that’s been worn by stars such as Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner.

In “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” Cyrus addresses the recent California wildfires, which left her home in Malibu, Calif. in ruins.

This has been a busy week for Cyrus, who has kept a low profile in recent months (she deleted all photos from her Instagram).

In addition to coming out with new music, the “We Can’t Stop” singer has a new range of sneakers out with Converse. The star’s latest collaboration with the brand includes 19 holiday-themed pieces.

