Miley Cyrus Wears the Tiniest Miniskirt & Python Boots in New Music Video

By Ella Chochrek
Miley Cyrus at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party in Prabal Gurung, March 4.
Miley Cyrus is back with new music — and she’s rocking on-trend shoes.

Cyrus’ tune with Mark Ronson, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” debuted yesterday, along with a music video in which she stars.

In the video, the “Hannah Montana” actress wears a silver outfit by Isabel Marant that consists of a plunging top and teensy miniskirt. The look is paired with thigh-high python boots.

Cyrus accessorized with a pair of silver Isabel Marant earrings, wearing her blond hair in a long braid. 

The video shows the Disney Channel alum going on a “wild ride” as she crashes a car into a strip club. The 26-year-old is being slowly chased by police officers, with Ronson hopping into the car at one point.

Cyrus’ choice to wear python boots in the video is a fitting one, as the style is a popular one that’s been worn by stars such as Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner.

In “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” Cyrus addresses the recent California wildfires, which left her home in Malibu, Calif. in ruins.

This has been a busy week for Cyrus, who has kept a low profile in recent months (she deleted all photos from her Instagram).

In addition to coming out with new music, the “We Can’t Stop” singer has a new range of sneakers out with Converse. The star’s latest collaboration with the brand includes 19 holiday-themed pieces.

