Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have Reportedly Tied the Knot

Six years after they announced their engagement, and right in time for Christmas, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Franklin, Tenn.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles, March 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

They two were pictured in a Instagram story posted by their friend Conrad Carr, with Miley wearing an off-the-shoulder ivory dress and Liam in a black suit and tie with white sneakers; the two are holding a knife together to cut what appears to be a two-tiered wedding cake.

Other wedding guests are dressed quite casually, some even wearing jeans. Glasses of champagne are held up, and video cameras are rolling in the image Carr shared.

Miley Cyrus and her reported new husband, Liam Hemsworth, at the <em>Vanity Fair</em> Oscars After Party, March 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Carr (@conradjackcarr) also shared a video of Liam, his brothers Luke and Chris Hemsworth, and one other man all taking a shot of alcohol together while “Mr.” and “Mrs.” balloons float in the background.

Though no official announcement has been released yet from the couple, the evidence seems pretty undeniable that Cyrus has become Mrs. Liam Hemsworth.

