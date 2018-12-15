Miley Cyrus Rocks Leggy Black Dress and Silver Sandals on ‘The Tonight Show’

Miley Cyrus has two new singles out — and she’s been all over the place promoting them.

Thursday’s stop was the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where Cyrus wore a little black dress and strappy sandals as she discussed her new tunes.

The Disney Channel alum looked chic in a Miu Miu wool and silk blend minidress with an open back and sequin detailing, wearing sheer black tights over her legs.

The 26-year-old completed her look with metallic high-heeled sandals courtesy of Stella McCartney. The stylish shoes featured wrap-around laces at the ankle and a 4-inch heel. Herself an animal rights advocate and vegan, Cyrus opts for fashion brands that take a similarly animal-friendly approach, like Stella McCartney.

On “The Tonight Show,” the pop-star completed alongside Fallon in the “Name That Song Challenge” — and she didn’t do so well. The singer had trouble identifying “Party in the U.S.A.,” one of her biggest hits to date.

Both of Cyrus’ new songs — “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” and her own take on John Lennon’s “War Is Over (Happy X-Mas)” —were made in collaboration with DJ Mark Ronson.

Ronson and Cyrus will appear together as musical guests on tonight’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which Matt Damon is hosting.

