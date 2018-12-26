Miley Cyrus Confirms Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth in a Series of Intimate Instagrams

Two days after FN relayed that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were rumored to married, we now know they have tied the knot for real, thanks to a series of photos Cyrus posted on her Instagram.

She shared three pictures from the wedding. The first was of the couple kissing in their rumored wedding attire, with a caption that read, “This is probably our one-millionth kiss.”

The second post included two shots of Cyrus and her husband wrapped up in each other’s arms, with a full-length view of her white off-the-shoulder gown and his black suit that he styled with white sneakers. And upon closer inspection, a wedding band can be spotted on Hemsworth’s left ring finger. She captioned the photo with what appears to be their wedding date: “12.23.18.”

As if it wasn’t obvious enough from the first two posts, Cyrus’ third post sealed the deal. In another image of the loved-up couple, Miley finally captioned it, “10 years later …..”

In this picture, she tagged Hemsworth and her wedding dress designer: Vivienne Westwood.

Click through to view Miley Cyrus’ style transformation over the years.

Want more?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have Reportedly Tied the Knot

Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Santa Baby’ in a Miniskirt and This Fashion Risk