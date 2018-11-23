From Mild to Wild, a Look at Miley Cyrus’ Incredible Style Transformation

Happy 26th birthday to the queen of ever-changing style, Miley Cyrus. From her first big break in 2006 with “Hannah Montana,” to now (with her seventh album in the works), Miley has spent more than a decade in the spotlight. To celebrate her big day, we took a look back at her style evolution.

In 2006, a fresh-faced Cyrus began to grace the red carpet. She attended the premiere for the “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” in an embroidered red dress and tall brown cowboy boots (which is now a 2018 footwear trend).

Miley Cyrus at the “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” film premiere in Los Angeles, June 24, 2006. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As Cyrus grew up, so did her personal style. At the 2010 American Music Awards, she debuted a more grown-up look: a short, layered dress with a long train in the back. She paired it with sparkly, clear heels — a trend she wore before it became popular.

Miley Cyrus at the 2010 AMAs, Nov. 21, 2010. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During her rebellious phase in 2014 and 2015, she cut off her hair and began to experiment with her style, pushing the limits with barely there dresses and revealing designs.

Miley Cyrus at the 2014 AMFAR Inspiration Gala in Tom Ford, Oct. 29, 2014.

Miley Cyrus at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Gala Vanguard Awards, Nov. 7, 2015. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cut to present day, and Cyrus has returned to a style that’s tame, chic and sexy all at once. For the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Cyrus wore a two-toned Prabal Gurung gown with a plunging neckline and a high-slit, compared with a pair of black sandals.

Miley Cyrus at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party in Prabal Gurung, March 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

