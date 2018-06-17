Chiara Ferragni and More Stars in the Front Row at Milan Fashion Week Men’s

Milan Fashion Week Men’s was this week — and a number of stars from around the world stepped out to watch the spring ’19 shows and get a sneak peek at the collections before the designer duds hit stores.

Chiara Ferragni — a Milan native herself — sat front row at Alberta Ferretti’s show on Friday. The blogger-turned-designer sported a blue sweater with a semisheer green skirt, completing her look with black ankle-strap sandals.

Valentina (L) and Chiara Ferragni CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ferragni attended alongside sister Valentina, who wore a shimmering mint green top with bronze pants, completing her look with black sandals.

Meanwhile, Zegna’s show yesterday brought together a slew of stars including “Slumdog Millionaire” actor Dev Patel and rapper Joey Badass.

Patel kept his look simple as he stepped out in a white T-shirt, skinny black pants and retro-inspired runners.

Dev Patel CREDIT: Courtesy of Zegna

Badass looked stylish in a windbreaker and matching pants, completing his ensemble with dark boots.

Joey Badass CREDIT: Courtesy of Zegna

As is true with any of its shows, Versace brought together the who’s who of the fashion world.

Although it was a menswear show, creative director Donatella Versace casted three female supermodels for her show — Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Stella Maxwell.

And the audience at Versace also was jam-packed with famous faces. Model Sarah Snyder and fashion blogger Caro Daur were among the attendees.

