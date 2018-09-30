Michelle Obama Beams in Chic Blue Sandals That Elevated Her Casual Look at Vote Campaign Rally

Michelle Obama made a stylish statement as she stepped out to the final stop of her “When We All Vote” campaign in Miami on Friday.

The former first lady kept it casual in a gray T-shirt with her campaign’s logo and a pair of distressed jeans.

Michelle Obama in Miami. CREDIT: Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

She elevated her relaxed ensemble with her footwear by Laurence Dacade, choosing navy blue sandals with a 3-inch chunky heel. The chic shoes featured ruched detailing and a T-strap; they’re available for $313 on Nordstrom.com — originally $895.

A closer look at Obama’s sandals. CREDIT: Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

The “When We All Vote” campaign is a bipartisan initiative intended to get young people out to the polls on Election Day.

“I am here because it feels like we are locked in a dangerous cycle when it comes to voting in this country, a cycle that goes something like this: We tune out of politics frustrated that it doesn’t reflect our values,” she said on stage. “And sooner or later we’re right back where we started, with folks tuned out, frustrated that our politics don’t reflect our values… So is there any wonder why we’re so frustrated and tuned out of our politics? When a huge chunk of the populations sits out of the process, why are we surprised when our politics don’t reflect our values?”

The attorney took to Twitter to thank everyone who stepped out to the rally and to encourage everyone to go out and vote in November.

“That was fun, Miami! Thank you for everything you’ve done to make the @ WhenWeAllVote Week of Action a success. Now let’s get out there and make sure that everyone we know votes in November for something they believe in,” she wrote. “Text WeAllVote to 97779 or visit http://whenweallvote.org.”

