Michelle Obama Makes Some Surprising Revelations in Sequin Pantsuit on ‘The Tonight Show’

Michelle Obama glistened in a sequined pantsuit as she sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” yesterday.

The former first lady looked stylish in a black and gray striped pantsuit with sequin detailing, which she wore over a black shirt with a sweetheart neckline. She paired the look with strappy black sandals.

Michelle Obama CREDIT: Courtesy of Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Talking with Fallon, the 54-year-old described what was going through her mind on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day as she and President Barack Obama waved goodbye.

“Bye, Felicia!” the “Becoming” author joked, adding: “A lot was going on that day.” The phrase is considered cold and dismissive.

The Harvard Law School graduate also got real about her experience with marriage counseling, explaining that she thought she was “perfect” and the ex-president was the one responsible for the issues in their marriage.

“I was one of those wives who thought, ‘I’m taking you to marriage counseling so you can be fixed, Barack Obama.’ Because I was like, ‘I’m perfect.’ I was like, ‘Dr. X, please fix him,'” she said. “Marriage counseling was a turning point for me, understanding that it wasn’t up to my husband to make me happy, that I had to learn how to fill myself up.”

The Chicago native also took to the 30 Rock elevators alongside Fallon to surprise passersby, with duo performing comedic bits for guests on an NBC Studios tour. For that bit, Obama wore a black pantsuit with white stitching and a pair of silver-tone hoop earrings.

