Michelle Obama Drops Jaws With Her Glittery Skintight $4,000 Balenciaga Thigh-High Boots

Who’s bright, golden and sparkly all over? Michelle Obama.

The former first lady stepped out on the final stop of her book tour for her record-shattering memoir, “Becoming” (the best-selling book of 2018), where she shared the stage with “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker. And for the occasion, Obama also shattered everything we know about her sartorial taste with a surprising head-to-toe Balenciaga outfit comprising a satin canary yellow design and a jaw-dropping pair of glittery thigh-high boots — worth a whopping $3,900, no less — that lit up Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Wednesday evening.

Michelle Obama wears Balenciaga. CREDIT: Frank Franklin II/Shutterstock

From the luxury Spanish brand’s spring ’18 line, the shoes commanded attention with their razor-sharp pointed toe, sky-high stiletto heel, sequined stretch silhouette and metallic-gold finish.

The Chicago native’s floor-length shirtdress from the label’s spring ’19 collection — which featured a high-cut slit at the front — allowed her standout boots to take center stage. She also wore matching gold jewelry in the form of thick hoop earrings and multiple rings.

Michelle Obama (L) is interviewed by Sarah Jessica Parker during an appearance for her book “Becoming” at Barclays Center in New York. CREDIT: Frank Franklin II/Shutterstock

In her conversation with SJP, Obama spoke at length about her memoir. Her appearance comes shortly after she opened up about her marriage with former president Barack Obama in a sit-down with talk show host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

“I was one of those wives who thought, ‘I’m taking you to marriage counseling so you can be fixed, Barack Obama.’ Because I was like, ‘I’m perfect.’ I was like, ‘Dr. X, please fix him,'” she said. “Marriage counseling was a turning point for me, understanding that it wasn’t up to my husband to make me happy, that I had to learn how to fill myself up.”

