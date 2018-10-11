Michelle Obama Announces the Global Girls Alliance on the ‘Today’ Show in the Sleekest Outfit

Michelle Obama stopped by the “Today” show concert series in NYC Thursday to talk politics and to announce the Obama Foundation’s new initiative, the Global Girls Alliance, an organization “seeking to empower adolescent girls around the world through education.”

The former U.S. first lady, who sat down with NBC’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, wore a sophisticated white look for the special appearance, styling a white belted dress that landed just below her knees with matching white-hot pumps.

(L-R): Hoda Kotb posing with Michelle Obama and Savannah Guthrie at NBC’s “Today” show concert series. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The 54-year-old Harvard Law graduate stepped out in a classic pointy-toed silhouette featuring a sleek patent leather finish. The style seamlessly complemented her head-to-toe white ensemble.

When she was asked whether she would ever consider running for president, Obama quickly replied, “Absolutely not.” Continuing on the subject, she shared, “I have never wanted to be a politician. I want to serve, I want to be out there. There’s so many ways to make an impact. Politics just isn’t my thing.”

The former U.S. first lady (L) and Kelly Clarkson onstage. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of two was also joined by Karlie Kloss, Zendaya, Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor and Freida Pinto during a celebration for the International Day of the Girl. The group was caught snapping selfies together with Kloss holding the camera.

(L-R): Karlie Kloss, Zendaya, Freida Pinto, Kelly Clarkson, Michelle Obama and Meghan Trainor take a selfie. CREDIT: Shutterstock

