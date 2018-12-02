Michelle Obama Makes Waves in a White-Hot Suit & Jimmy Choo Caged Booties on Brooklyn Book Tour Stop

Michelle Obama continued her 10-city book tour across America with an appearance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Saturday night for an interview with her friend, poet Elizabeth Alexander. She chose a white-hot look for the stop.

The former first lady, whose new memoir “Becoming” has already broken records since its Nov. 14 release, dressed in a sleek white pantsuit paired with statement-making ankle booties of the same color.

Michelle Obama spoke with her friend, poet Elizabeth Alexander, on stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday night. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The bold caged silhouette, dubbed the Sheldon, is courtesy of Jimmy Choo and is 40 percent off at bloomingdales.com. Originally retailing for $1,050, they can be purchased for just $630. The pointy-toed Italian-made leather booties featuring a 4-inch heel are also available in black.

The former first lady wears a white suit with matching Jimmy Choo caged Sheldon booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During her sit down with Alexander, Obama spoke candidly about everything from marriage counseling with Barack to her favorite White House moments, such as the time Malia snuck out to see the rainbow lights on the day the Supreme Court passed marriage equality.

A close-up look at Michelle Obama wearing Jimmy Choo’s Sheldon ankle boot featuring a caged silhouette and a pointed toe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

