Michelle Obama Wears Power Pinstripes as Memoir Becomes Best-Selling Book of 2018

Michelle Obama signs copies of her memoir, "Becoming," at a New York Barnes & Noble.

Michelle Obama released her new memoir, “Becoming,” just 15 days ago — and it’s already shattered records.

Publisher Penguin Random House announced today that the book has sold more than 2 million copies in North America — 725,000 of them on its first day in print — making it the best-selling book of 2018. The former first lady even managed to outsell her White House peers, among them Hillary Clinton, whose “Living History” memoir sold 1 million copies in a month’s time, and President George W. Bush, whose “Decision Points” took several weeks to reach 2 million copies.

As news of her memoir’s sales milestone hit, a beaming Obama was spotted on the streets of New York, on her way to Barnes & Noble for a signing as she continues her 10-city book tour across America. She looked every inch the publishing power player dressed in a black and white pinstriped suit that featured a tie-waist jacket and wide-leg trousers. She added a splash of color with a bright orange leather bag and a pair of white pointy-toe pumps. Her hair was worn down in loose waves.

A beaming Michelle Obama wears a pinstriped powersuit to a New York book signing. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

A fan gets emotional as she shakes Michelle Obama’s hand. CREDIT: Richard Drew/Shutterstock

“Becoming,” which debuted on Nov. 14, reflects on the defining moments and experiences that have shaped Obama, from her childhood growing up on Chicago’s South Side, to her years juggling motherhood and a busy career, to her history-making tenure as the country’s first African-American first lady. Following an appearance tomorrow at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Obama will head across the pond for a talk at London’s Royal Festival Hall that will also feature “Americanah” author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

