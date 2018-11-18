Sign up for our newsletter today!

Michelle Obama Promotes 'Becoming' in Crystal-Embellished Blazer — and Gets Surprise Visit From Her Husband

By Ella Chochrek
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama got a surprise visit from a familiar face — former president Barack Obama — while promoting her book in Washington, D.C. yesterday.

The former first lady put a glamorous spin on pantsuit dressing as she stepped onstage, presenting her memoir, “Becoming,” to a full crowd. The 54-year-old wore a custom Christopher Kane look.

The stylish ensemble consisted of a fitted blazer with sparkly fringe detailing on the left lapel and a pair of fitted black trousers. For footwear, she selected classic black pumps that provided a chic finish to her look.

Michelle Obama, becoming, book tour, washington dc
Michelle Obama in a Christopher Kane look while promoting “Becoming” in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 17.
CREDIT: SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Harvard Law School alumnae took to the stage alongside Valerie Jarrett, who served as a senior White House advisor while President Obama was in office.

Then, the former president made a surprise appearance. As conversation turned toward Michelle’s husband, Jarrett announced that a special guest was in the house.

Look who dropped by tonight! ❤️ #IAmBecoming

Obama appeared with a bouquet of flowers in hand for his wife, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Like his wife, President Obama wore a suit. He opted for a black look, wearing a white button-down shirt underneath with no tie.

Before heading off-stage, the couple showed off their dance moves, dancing around to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours.”

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad