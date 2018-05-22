Remembering Michael Jackson’s Iconic Style on the 10th Anniversary of His Death

Michael Jackson passed at his home in Los Angeles on June 25, 2009. And now, to mark the 10-year anniversary of his death, ABC will be airing a two-hour tribute special honoring the King of Pop’s legacy on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

“The Last Days of Michael Jackson” will chronicle the iconic singer’s childhood and career, highlighting the enormous impact he had on not only music and dance but also fashion.

Below, we take a look back at Jackson’s style over the years starting with his adorable Jackson 5 days in the ’70s.

At 14 years old MJ made a colorful statement in a multi-print shirt paired with plaid pants and royal blue sneakers with white stripes.

Michael Jackson in 1972. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

When Jackson broke off to do his own thing years later, loafers and heeled booties became staples in his wardrobe. It was typical for him to rock black leather loafers with chunky white socks and tapered pants in the ’80s.

Michael Jackson performing "Beat It." CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

He showed off the style in his music videos for “Beat It” (as seen above) and “Thriller.” And for the video for “Billie Jean,” Jackson wore leather pants with white socks and white brogues featuring a black cap toe.

Music video still from MJ's "Billie Jean" in 1983. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jackson never held back with expressing his love of fashion, including a meeting with President Ronald Reagan.

Jackson with former president Ronald Reagan in 1984. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

