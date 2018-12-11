Melania Trump Gives Out Gifts in $1K Plaid Jacket, Skintight Jeans & Slouchy Boots

Melania Trump speaks during a Toys for Tots event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C.

Melania Trump was on official first lady duty today as she took part in giving out gifts and spreading holiday cheer at the annual Toys for Tots event hosted by the Marine Corps Reserve at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C.

Flotus chose a festive and patriotic look for the appearance, dressing in a plaid belted button-up jacket by Tomas Maier, which retails for $1,050. The 48-year-old former model paired the design, which has been marked down to $525, with skintight dark-wash jeans and a pair of slouchy navy suede boots featuring a pointed toe and a sharp stiletto heel.

Melania Trump wearing a plaid <span class="product-designer">Tomas Maier </span>jacket with dark-wash jeans and slouchy navy booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I have been looking forward to this event ever since last year’s ended,” Trump reportedly said. “As a mother, I feel children are the most precious gift of all. They provide so much joy in life.”

The White House said Trump was donating 100 books to a companion Toys for Tots literacy program.

A close-up look at Melania Trump wearing a pair of slouchy navy stiletto boots with a pointed toe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

