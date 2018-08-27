Melania Trump Goes Gardening in 5-Inch Heels That Got Deep Into the Dirt at White House

With a shovel in her hands and Christian Louboutin stilettos on her feet, Melania Trump earned sweat some equity today planting a sapling from the Eisenhower Oak tree on the White House South lawn.

“I had the honor to contribute to the beautiful and historic @WhiteHouse grounds today by planting a sapling from the Eisenhower Oak,” she told her fans on Instagram. “Thank you to @WhiteHouseHstry for organizing the #PresidentialSites and to the previous first family descendants who joined us today.”

Leave it to our first lady to do the work in style. For the occasion, she had on an outfit most people would deem not sensible, but President Donald Trump’s wife is not one to make concessions for fashion (she famously rocked stilettos on her way to tour hurricane disaster zones last year).

Standing alongside a man in loafers and a woman wearing flats, Melania had on a Valentino resort ’17 skirt and pink shirt with matching Louboutins that were deep into the dirt, as seen in one of her Instagram images. The French designer’s So Kate pumps have a nearly 5-inch stiletto heel and pointy profile.

Melania Trump wears a Valentino skirt with Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prior to gardening, Melania and the commander-in-chief welcomed Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and first lady Margaret Kenyatta.

The former model discussed her anti-bullying campaign with her counterpart and expressed her gratitude on her social media page. “It was a pleasure having @FirstLadyKenya at the @WhiteHouse today. I enjoyed learning about @BeyondZeroKenya & discussing our shared concerns for the well-being of children. #BeBest”

L-R: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, first lady Margaret Kenyatta. CREDIT: Shawn Thew/Shutterstock

