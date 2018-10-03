Melania Trump Wears $50 Zara Python Loafers With Recycled Jacket on Africa Tour

Melania Trump visited a former slave trading fort in Cape Coast, Ghana, Wednesday during the second day of her African tour. For the occasion, the first lady opted for flats in lieu of her signature pointy-toed pumps.

Trump donned a pair of tan and brown python loafers from Zara’s fall ’18 collection. FLOTUS styled the $50 flats with sleek beige trousers and an olive-hued Veronica Beard Camp utility jacket retailing for nearly $600.

Melania Trump wearing a Veronica Beard jacket with beige trousers and Zara python loafers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time the 48-year-old former model has worn the Veronica Beard design. In September of last year, she wore the same jacket at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

After touring the former slave holding facility on the coast of Ghana, Trump reportedly said it was a “very emotional” experience. “I will never forget (the) incredible experience and the stories I heard. The dungeons that I saw, it’s really something that people should see and experience,” she shared.

A close-up look at Melania Trump’s faux snakeskin loafers from Zara. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of one, who is also scheduled to visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt this week, arrived in Africa yesterday, where she received a warm welcome from Ghanaians and Ghana’s first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

