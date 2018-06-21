Melania Trump Wears ‘I really don’t care. Do U?’ Zara Jacket to Visit Migrant Kids — And Everyone’s Talking About It

When the first lady steps out, people take notice of her fashion choices — often with praise. But today when she arrived in McAllen, Texas, to meet with the displaced migrant children who were separated from their families under controversial Trump administration measures, her outfit’s message caused confusion and concern among observers.

“I really don’t care. Do U?” was emblazoned across the back of her military green jacket by Zara. Though the bargain price tag should’ve been the talk of the day — it’s only $39 — it was the context of her appearance that courted emotionally-charged reactions on Twitter from those who oppose separating children from their parents.

Melania Trump wears Stan Smith sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

After the flurry of comments, her director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, issued the statement: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

Before stepping into the housing facility, she ditched the coat and showcased what she had on underneath — a light safari top, white trousers and white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. She had on the same shoes when she visited hurricane flood zones in Texas last year.

During discussions with social workers, the first lady learned that the kids might not reunite with their parents for 42 to 45 days, and some are only able to speak to their families twice a week, according to shelter representatives who briefed her this morning.

Trump is a fan of luxury labels, often wearing high-end heels by Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and more. When it comes to her apparel, she’s equally fond of upmarket brands like Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors Collection and Dolce & Gabbana.

