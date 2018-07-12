Melania Trump Makes a Divine Arrival in a Grecian Goddess Dress at Blenheim Palace

The first lady made a divine arrival for dinner at Blenheim Palace in London today. Dressed like a Grecian goddess, Melania Trump looked elegant in an airy, yellow gown by J. Mendel that was detailed with ruched panels that wrapped around the bodice. The off-the-shoulder silhouette gave way to floor-length caped sleeves. Though hard to spot, a pair of matching pointy pumps peeped from under the skirt.

The 47-year-old accompanied her husband, President Donald Trump, and greeted their host, Prime Minister Theresa May. The British leader looked stylish in a floor-length red dress with matching kitten heels.

Melania Trump wears a J Mendel dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Melania started the day showing off her runway-ready figure in a taupe form-fitting mididress by Roland Mouret that cut just below the knee. She completed the look with matching pumps by Christian Louboutin.

The president will have a three-day working visit in the United Kingdom followed by the last destination on his European tour, Helsinki, Finland. The trip to London comes after a two-day summit in Brussels that began on Tuesday.

L-R: Melania Trump, President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

