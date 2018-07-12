Melania Trump Makes a Divine Arrival in a Grecian Goddess Dress at Blenheim Palace

The first lady made a divine arrival for dinner at Blenheim Palace in London today. Dressed like a Grecian goddess, Melania Trump looked elegant in an airy, yellow gown by J. Mendel that was detailed with ruched panels that wrapped around the bodice. The off-the-shoulder silhouette gave way to floor-length caped sleeves. Though hard to spot, a pair of matching pointy pumps peeped from under the skirt.
The 47-year-old accompanied her husband, President Donald Trump, and greeted their host, Prime Minister Theresa May. The British leader looked stylish in a floor-length red dress with matching kitten heels.
Melania started the day showing off her runway-ready figure in a taupe form-fitting mididress by Roland Mouret that cut just below the knee. She completed the look with matching pumps by Christian Louboutin.
The president will have a three-day working visit in the United Kingdom followed by the last destination on his European tour, Helsinki, Finland. The trip to London comes after a two-day summit in Brussels that began on Tuesday.
Click through the gallery for more images of Melania Trump on her European tour.
Want more?
Melania Trump’s 4th of July Outfit Comes With a Stylish History Lesson
Melania Trump Styles a Calvin Klein Frock With White Louboutin Pumps in Belgium Visit
Melania Trump Battles the Windy Day in Belgium in Soaring 5-Inch Heels