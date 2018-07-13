Melania Trump Wears Sophisticated White Suit To Meet Queen Elizabeth

First lady Melania Trump wore a sophisticated white suit and nude pumps to accompany President Donald Trump to a much-buzzed-about meeting with Queen Elizabeth today.

The first couple arrived at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England to meet the legendary monarch just after 5 p.m. local time. As usual, the queen — who has now met 12 U.S. presidents — looked elegant in a striking blue coat and hat ensemble and her tried-and-true black loafers.

The first lady’s style choices have been buzzed about since she landed in Europe earlier this week.

This morning, she wore nude Christian Louboutin pumps to take part in the traditional British sport of bowls at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Trump wore a color-blocked striped frock by Victoria Beckham, which was fitting for a visit to England.

Melania Trump bowls in London. CREDIT: REX

When the first couple touched down in London yesterday, Trump chose a dress by Roland Mouret that cut just below the knee. She completed the look with matching pumps by Louboutin.

On her last day in Belgium on Wednesday, the 47-year-old wore a $7,450 see-through white dress by Elie Saab with nude red-sole pumps. Though the look was romantic and flattering, some observers might consider sheer material not modest enough for someone in her position. (It appeared that she had nude-illusion paneling from around the waist up to the bust.)

Melania Trump wears Elie Saab with nude Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

When she arrived in Belgium earlier this week, Trump wore a nautical-inspired sleeveless navy Calvin Klein dress with a cinched waist and white and green detail on the lapel. She chose white Louboutin pumps with a sky-high stiletto heel and a classic pointy-toed silhouette.