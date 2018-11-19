Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Welcomes the White House Christmas Tree in Thigh-High Louboutin Boots

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
trump family christmas tree
July 12
July 11
July 11
July 10
View Gallery 6 Images

The Trump family was captured welcoming their 19.5-foot North Carolina-grown Christmas tree, which will be displayed in the White House’s Blue Room, as it was delivered to the North Portico today.

For the merry occasion, Melania Trump chose a seasonably appropriate look that included a red tartan plaid double-breasted Michael Kors cape coat, a plain black top, pants and Louboutins, which she seldom completes an outfit without.

trump family christmas white house tree
President Donald Trump and Melania Trump welcome the White House Christmas tree together.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 48-year-old Flotus reached for the French luxury shoe designer’s Alta Top black suede stretch thigh-highs, which feature a rounded toe and a 70-millimeter heel. The sleek style, which comes with the brand’s signature red bottom, retails for $1,550. Meanwhile, Trump showed off a cheery red tie.

The former model’s cape coat, dubbed the Melton, is on sale, marked down from $3,995 to $2,996. This is the fourth time she has worn a checked coat in the past few weeks (previous brands include Bottega Veneta and Burberry).

melania trump, christian louboutin boots, michael kors tartan cape coat, white house christmas tree
Melania Trump wearing a red tartan cape coat by Michael Kors with black suede thigh-high Louboutin boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more of Melania Trump’s White House style

Want more?

Melania Trump Soars in a Blue Cocktail Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Medal of Freedom Ceremony

Melania Trump Masters Fall Fashion in Long Gray Coat, Gloves and Soaring Heels After Paris Trip

Melania Trump Masters Walking on Gravel in Sky-High Louboutin Stilettos During Paris Trip

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad