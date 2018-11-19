Melania Trump Welcomes the White House Christmas Tree in Thigh-High Louboutin Boots

The Trump family was captured welcoming their 19.5-foot North Carolina-grown Christmas tree, which will be displayed in the White House’s Blue Room, as it was delivered to the North Portico today.

For the merry occasion, Melania Trump chose a seasonably appropriate look that included a red tartan plaid double-breasted Michael Kors cape coat, a plain black top, pants and Louboutins, which she seldom completes an outfit without.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump welcome the White House Christmas tree together. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 48-year-old Flotus reached for the French luxury shoe designer’s Alta Top black suede stretch thigh-highs, which feature a rounded toe and a 70-millimeter heel. The sleek style, which comes with the brand’s signature red bottom, retails for $1,550. Meanwhile, Trump showed off a cheery red tie.

The former model’s cape coat, dubbed the Melton, is on sale, marked down from $3,995 to $2,996. This is the fourth time she has worn a checked coat in the past few weeks (previous brands include Bottega Veneta and Burberry).

Melania Trump wearing a red tartan cape coat by Michael Kors with black suede thigh-high Louboutin boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

