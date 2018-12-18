Melania Trump Shimmers in a Sequined Dress and Metallic Heels for White House Christmas Portrait

With Christmas just one week away, Melania and Donald Trump have unveiled their official White House holiday portrait. In the festive photo, taken by photographer Andrea Hanks in the grand marble-floored Cross Hall, the first couple stands holding hands surrounded by a cluster of glittery Christmas trees.

The president is dressed in a classic black tuxedo, while his wife gives off snow queen vibes in a shimmery white sequined long-sleeved turtleneck dress by Celine. She paired the sleek, form-fitting piece with simple metallic pointy-toe heels.

Melania shared the photo — which was taken during the annual Congressional Ball on Dec. 15 — on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, wishing all of her followers a Merry Christmas.

The first lady has had quite a busy holiday season. Last week, she attended a Toys for Tots event hosted by the Marine Corps at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., where she handed out backpacks branded with her “Be Best” slogan. She also paid a visit to the Children’s National Hospital to meet with young patients and their families, continuing a tradition followed by every first lady since Bess Truman more than 60 years ago. And in a history-making moment, she became the first presidential spouse to fly on a V-22 Osprey aircraft to travel to several military bases to spread holiday cheer to members of the armed forces.

Melania Trump visits with patients and their families at the Children’s National Hospital. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

Like their first Christmas in office, the Trumps are expected to spend the holidays down South in what has been dubbed the “winter White House” — their sprawling Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

