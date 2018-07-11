Melania Trump Styles a Calvin Klein Frock With White Louboutin Pumps in Belgium Visit

Melania Trump paid a visit to the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, on Wednesday after arriving yesterday with President Donald Trump.
The first lady is accompanying her husband on his two-day NATO summit, followed by a European tour.
For the outing, where she joined spouses of NATO leaders including her French counterpart, Brigitte Macron, the 48-year-old former model donned a nautical-inspired sleeveless navy Calvin Klein dress with a cinched waist and white and green detail on the lapel.
The Slovenian-born beauty reached for her go-to favorite shoe brand, wearing stark white Christian Louboutin pumps with a sky-high stiletto heel and a classic pointy-toed silhouette. The eye-catching leather style popped against her dark frock, which was lined with white fabric for an understated contrast when she sat down for the service.
Trump has been on a red-sole streak since she was photographed en route to Belgium in the French luxury label’s popular So Kate pumps in two different finishes: a black iteration and the collaged Loubi Kraft pattern consisting of red, tan and white paper — a design that resembles the house’s shoeboxes.
