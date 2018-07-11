Melania Trump Styles a Calvin Klein Frock With White Louboutin Pumps in Belgium Visit

Melania Trump paid a visit to the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, on Wednesday after arriving yesterday with President Donald Trump.

The first lady is accompanying her husband on his two-day NATO summit, followed by a European tour.

Melania Trump rrives at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For the outing, where she joined spouses of NATO leaders including her French counterpart, Brigitte Macron, the 48-year-old former model donned a nautical-inspired sleeveless navy Calvin Klein dress with a cinched waist and white and green detail on the lapel.

The Slovenian-born beauty reached for her go-to favorite shoe brand, wearing stark white Christian Louboutin pumps with a sky-high stiletto heel and a classic pointy-toed silhouette. The eye-catching leather style popped against her dark frock, which was lined with white fabric for an understated contrast when she sat down for the service.

Melania Trump wearing white Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Trump has been on a red-sole streak since she was photographed en route to Belgium in the French luxury label’s popular So Kate pumps in two different finishes: a black iteration and the collaged Loubi Kraft pattern consisting of red, tan and white paper — a design that resembles the house’s shoeboxes.

