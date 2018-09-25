Melania Trump Wears Head-to-Toe Black at UN Summit

Our first lady sticks to her favorites. Today, while accompanying President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Melania showed off her arms in a sleeveless safari-style black dress with matching pointy pumps — a silhouette she’s embraced many times.

The former model attended the U.N.’s 73rd session and posed for photos with the commander in chief and Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., who had on a gray pantsuit with black pumps.

(L-R): Melania Trump , Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. CREDIT: Craig Ruttle/Shutterstock

Though it’s not certain what brand of shoes the first lady wore, it would be no surprise if it were Manolo Blahnik or Christian Louboutin — her favorite and most-worn labels during her time in the White House.

In fact, she turned to Louboutin’s So Kate pumps to plant a sapling from the Eisenhower Oak tree on the White House South lawn in August. That showed commitment to the brand; her heels sunk nearly 4 inches into the dirt.

Melania Trump wears head-to-toe black. CREDIT: Craig Ruttle/Shutterstock

