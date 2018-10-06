Melania Trump Goes for Menswear-Inspired Look While Visiting the Pyramids in Egypt — and Twitter Has a Lot to Say About the Look

Melania Trump in front of the pyramids.

Melania Trump went for a menswear-inspired ensemble as she visited the Giza Pyramids in Egypt today.

The first lady sported a pair of wide-legged white pants with a sleeveless button-down shirt, draping a tan blazer over her shoulders. For footwear, she selected tan flats with a black cap toe.

Melania Trump posing in front of the pyramids in Egypt. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

The former model accessorized with a fedora-style hat and a black necktie.

While the first lady looked chic for photos in the ensemble, some social media users thought it resembled outfits worn by pop culture figures such as Carmen Sandiego, Michael Jackson and René Belloq from the “Indiana Jones” franchise.

“Melania Trump just stole the Sphinx a la Carmen Sandiego,” one Twitter user wrote, sharing a screencap of the first lady standing in front of the Sphinx.

Melania Trump just stole the Sphinx a la Carmen Sandiego pic.twitter.com/f7XhlW8RhJ — Duke of Rebuke (@DukeRebuke) October 6, 2018

Some saw similarities between the first lady’s outfit and the look worn by Michael Jackson in the “Smooth Criminal” music video.

“Hey @ FLOTUS Melania, Michael Jackson just called; he wants you to give him back his outfit you stole from him. # SmoothCriminal,” a social media user quipped.

Hey @FLOTUS Melania, Michael Jackson just called; he wants you to give him back his outfit you stole from him. #SmoothCriminal pic.twitter.com/zdRZaTVPrG — 👻 🎃 Roxie🇨🇦 🎃 👻 #LeafsForever #LeafsNation (@Canadian_mom73) October 6, 2018

Others felt the look resembled an ensemble worn by “Indiana Jones” villain René Belloq.

“Who wore it better? Melania Trump or Indiana Jones villain René Belloq?” one Twitter user quipped.

Who wore it better?

Melania Trump or Indiana Jones villain René Belloq?

🤠 pic.twitter.com/VnzVmX5jDa — Santa Claus, CEO 🎅🏻 (@SantaInc) October 6, 2018

Currently on a five-day solo trip in Africa, Trump has also visited Ghana, Malawi and Kenya.

This is not the first time that the 48-year-old has taken some flack for her style on this outing. Trump sparked controversy while on a safari in Kenya, where she wore a pith helmet associated with European-era colonization.

She has come under fire in the past for other sartorial choices, such as this summer, when she sported a Zara jacket emblazoned with the words, “I really don’t care, do u?” while touring a facility housing migrant children.

Want more?

Baby Elephants Charged at Melania Trump in Kenya — Good Thing She Wasn’t Wearing Her Beloved Stilettos

Melania Trump Ditches Heels for Adidas Stan Smiths That Match Her Turtleneck and Jeans