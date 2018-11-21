Melania Trump Pardons Turkeys in Spike-Heeled Boots and an Art Deco Coat

Today was all about an American tradition at the White House, but our first lady had French fare on her mind.

Melania Trump participated in the pardoning of turkeys at the White House, of which many past presidents have done ahead of Thanksgiving, looking chic in Dior and Christian Louboutin.

Melania Trump wears a Dior coat with Christian Louboutin boots. CREDIT: Erick Lesser/Shutterstock

Alongside President Donald Trump and their 12-year-old son Barron looking on, they spared two turkeys named Carrots and Peas from being roasted and served on a plate for a holiday dinner.

Donald Trump (center) and Melania Trump pardon a turkey. CREDIT: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Shutterstock

L-R: Barron Trump, Melania Trump and Donald Trump. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

The former model was wrapped in a color-block art deco-style coat by Dior over a black top and black skinny jeans. She completed the look with a pair of black suede Louboutin boots. The footwear had a form-fitting silhouette set on a stiletto heel.

One day earlier, Melania selected the luxury label’s Alta Top black suede stretch thigh-highs, which feature a rounded toe and a 70-millimeter heel, to receive the White House Christmas tree.

The first family will spend the holiday weekend at the president’s Mar-a-Lago private club in Palm Springs, Fla.

Check out the gallery for more of Melania Trump’s Mar-a-Lago travel style.

