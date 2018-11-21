Sign up for our newsletter today!

Melania Trump Pardons Turkeys in Spike-Heeled Boots and an Art Deco Coat

By Charlie Carballo
US President Donald J. Trump participates in the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey, Washington, USA – 20 Nov 2018
Melania Trump's Mar-a-Lago Plane Outfits
Melania Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Plane Outfits
Melania Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Plane Outfits
Melania Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Plane Outfits
Today was all about an American tradition at the White House, but our first lady had French fare on her mind.

Melania Trump participated in the pardoning of turkeys at the White House, of which many past presidents have done ahead of Thanksgiving, looking chic in Dior and Christian Louboutin.

First Lady Melania Trump participates in the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey 'Peas' in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 November 2018. Following it's pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey will reside at Gobbler's Rest on the campus of Virginia Tech.US President Donald J. Trump participates in the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey, Washington, USA - 20 Nov 2018
Melania Trump wears a Dior coat with Christian Louboutin boots.
CREDIT: Erick Lesser/Shutterstock

Alongside President Donald Trump and their 12-year-old son Barron looking on, they spared two turkeys named Carrots and Peas from being roasted and served on a plate for a holiday dinner.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeff Sveen. President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, right, and Jeff Sveen, left, chairman of the National Turkey Federation, left, after giving 'Peas' a pardon during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, in WashingtonTrump Turkey Pardon, Washington, USA - 20 Nov 2018
Donald Trump (center) and Melania Trump pardon a turkey.
CREDIT: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Shutterstock
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump. President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron, left, walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Palm Beach Fla., and Mar-a-Lago for ThanksgivingTrump, Washington, USA - 20 Nov 2018
L-R: Barron Trump, Melania Trump and Donald Trump.
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

The former model was wrapped in a color-block art deco-style coat by Dior over a black top and black skinny jeans. She completed the look with a pair of black suede Louboutin boots. The footwear had a form-fitting silhouette set on a stiletto heel.

One day earlier, Melania selected the luxury label’s Alta Top black suede stretch thigh-highs, which feature a rounded toe and a 70-millimeter heel, to receive the White House Christmas tree.

The first family will spend the holiday weekend at the president’s Mar-a-Lago private club in Palm Springs, Fla.

Check out the gallery for more of Melania Trump’s Mar-a-Lago travel style

