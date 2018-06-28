Melania Trump Arrives in Arizona in the Pointiest Flats to Tour Immigration Centers

It’s not often we get to see our stiletto-loving first lady in comfortable flats. But outside of some formal occasions, she wisely selects the style for duties that keep her standing and shuffling around all day long.

So today, when she traveled to Tucson, Ariz., to visit a detention facility for undocumented immigrants, the subtle message her fashion choice sent was that of sensibility — and it was certainly well-thought-out.

Detail of Melania Trump's black Christian Louboutin flats.

And it’s no wonder. Last week, some observers thought just the opposite when she arrived in McAllen, Texas, wearing a Zara coat adorned with a quizzical message: “I really don’t care. Do U?” It was emblazoned across the back of her military green jacket, an affordable piece from Zara’s spring ’16 collection, on her way to meet with migrant children separated from their families under her commander-in-chief husband’s administration.

President Donald Trump said she used her outfit to troll “fake news” media. Her director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, said the opposite: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message.”

Melania Trump wears a Zara jacket. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock/Courtesy of Zara

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The former model usually opts for high-end fashion from brands like Michael Kors Collection, Ralph Lauren and heritage European labels.

The flats for her roundtable at a U.S. Customs border protection facility in Tucson were in line with her style history: a pair of black pointy shoes from Christian Louboutin. The luxury brand’s shoes featured a 1-inch hidden wedge and Louboutin’s signature red lacquered sole. The rest of the look was just as chic, featuring white wide-legged pants and a long-sleeve black top.

Far left: Melania Trump. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Melania swapped her beloved stilettos for Louboutin flats last year in February during a garden tour in Florida with her Japanese counterpart, Akie Abe, and the look was also an apt choice in November when she visited the Great Wall of China.

