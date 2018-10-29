Melania Trump Hands Out Candy to Trick-or-Treaters in a ‘Clueless’-Inspired Outfit

Contrary to its sunny nature, yellow isn’t just for the spring — and the first lady is here to prove it.

At last night’s trick-or-treating event at the White House, Melania Trump eschewed a traditional Halloween costume and instead stepped out in fall’s trendiest color, throwing on a checked brushed-wool coat by Bottega Veneta that not only offered a sophisticated take on the cheery hue but felt reminiscent of Cher Horowitz’s iconic yellow plaid set in “Clueless.”

The boxy yet tailored piece hails from the Italian luxury label’s pre-fall ’18 collection and provides a preppy-chic look through a neat collar combined with a sharply pleated back. Trump paired the single-breasted style with classic black pumps that elongated her legs with their pointed toe and sleek stiletto heel.

The Trumps welcome trick-or-treaters to the White House for Halloween festivities in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trump’s ’60s-inspired mod outfit served as a contrast to that of her husband, President Donald Trump. The commander-in-chief opted for a dark navy knee-length coat over a crisp white shirt, loose-fitting pants and a mint green tie.

Together, the Trumps welcomed young trick-or-treaters at the residence, which was decked out in decorations that included an orange carpet, jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkins and a fog machine. The children, mostly locals who came from military families, received boxes of Hershey’s chocolate bars and Twizzlers sticks designed with the presidential seal.

