Melania Trump Visits Migrant Children at Texas Border in Stan Smiths

The detainment of migrant children in the U.S. has erupted in a torrent of outrage as news outlets have reported on the separation of families.

Melania Trump was among the first ladies who condemned the practice last week, and today she made her way to a shelter in McAllen, Texas, to meet with the displaced children and social workers who are tasked with their care. During her discussion, she learned that the kids might not reunite with their parents for 42 to 45 days, and some are only able to speak to their families twice a week, according to shelter representatives who briefed her this morning.

The former model arrived in a casual outfit — an apt choice that included warm hues seen in her light safari top, white trousers and white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. She opted for the same shoe style when she visited hurricane flood zones in Texas last year.

Speaking during a press conference, Trump said she was eager to see the children and learn more about the process.

“I’m glad I’m here and looking forward to seeing the children. Thank you for your heroic work that you do every day and what you do for those children. We all know they are here without their families, and I want to thank you for your hard work… and I’m here to learn about your facility, and I know you have children on a longterm basis and I want to ask you how I can help to have these children unite with their families as quickly as possible.”

