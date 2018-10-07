Melania Trump’s Jet-Set Style Packs Colorful Pop for Return From Africa Trip

Melania Trump went for a brightly colored look as she returned stateside today after a five-day solo trip in Africa.

Landing at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, the first lady sported a bold red turtleneck sweater that matched with tan pants that featured a red racing stripe at the side.

Melania Trump at Andrews Air Force Base. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

The former model’s straight-leg trousers were slightly cropped, allowing her to show off a pair of nude ballet flats.

Melania Trump CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Trump often steps out in stilettos from high-end brands — two of her favorites are Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin — but it makes sense that she would swap the heels out for comfy flats for her long flight home from Egypt.

The 48-year-old faced criticism on social media after she stepped out on safari in Kenya while wearing a pith helmet.

When asked by reporters about her fashion choices, Trump replied, “That’s very important what I do, what we’re doing with U.S. aid and what I do with my initiatives and I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.”

The first lady’s outfit yesterday — a menswear-inspired ensemble that consisted of a button-down shirt, wide-legged pants, flats and a fedora — drew yet more focus to her fashion choices. The look drew comparisons to Michael Jackson, Carmen Sandiego and Indiana Jones villain René Belloq.

During her five-day Africa trip, Trump visited four countries: Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

