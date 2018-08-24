Melania Trump Boards the Chopper in a Skirt Suit and White-Hot Pumps

Melania Trump is getting in one last all-white look before Labor Day.

The first lady boarded Marine One today while dressed in a white skirt suit and polka-dot printed blouse, which she paired with oversize sunglasses and sky-high white stilettos.

Melania Trump boarding Marine One. CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Shutterstock

Melania and President Donald Trump were en route to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, where they will stay for a short time before traveling to Columbus, Ohio.

Known for her love of high heels — with a particular penchant for Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle style and Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps — Melania frequently chooses heels for her flights.

Today’s heels featured a pointy toe with a sizable stiletto heel, perfectly pairing with Melania’s white ensemble.

A closer look at the first lady’s choice of shoes. CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the president sported a dark suit with a red tie.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump on the White House lawn. CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Shutterstock

The former model’s looks have garnered their fair share of attention since her husband took to the White House. This week, Melania caused a stir in a baby blue pussy-bow blouse — paired with a dark pantsuit and soaring stilettos — as she spoke at the 6th Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention Summit.

The 48-year-old also announced that she will be making her first trip to Africa in October, visiting several countries solo while educating herself about the continent’s culture and history.

